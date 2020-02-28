Kindergartener making and collecting cards for Molson Coors employees after tragic shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) - Six-year-old Allison Krueger wants to show support following Wednesday's tragic Miller Brewery shooting.

She's making and collecting cards at Bell Ambulance Friday - a simple gesture she hopes will go a long way.

Krueger has a huge imagination. The Butler kindergartner likes to think big.

"I told her on the way to school and I was like, 'Mom, I really want to make cards for Miller because of the tragedy,'" Kreuger told WITI.

She's using her creativity to show support to strangers, people she never met, making a card for every employee at the brewery.

"We're so proud of her for always thinking of her neighbors and loving everybody," said Alison's mom Tina Krueger. "We're just really proud of her."

Allison's generosity started a couple of years ago when she made cards for three Milwaukee police officers killed in the line of duty. Allison and her mom are now asking for help, collecting 1,400 cards.

The little girl is confident that a small gesture will make a big difference.

"I hope you feel happy, better," said Alison.

Allison and her mom will be collecting the cards from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. noon Friday, Feb. 28 at Bell Ambulance Station 3 located at 1647 Vel R. Phillips Avenue in Milwaukee.

"You can just sign them or, if you want, write something in them. That's totally awesome," Tina said.