Kick off your shoes! Hitchcock is looking for a buddy to while away the hours with

(WGHP) — Hitchcock is a beautiful, 3-year-old tuxedo cat.

He loves nothing more than just hanging out quietly, enjoying the day, and he’s hoping to find someone who loves the same thing.

He likes to spend time with people and cats!

His adoption fee is $75, which includes spay/neuter, age appropriate vaccines and microchip.

For more information, contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.