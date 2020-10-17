Kerry Washington to advocate for early voting, campaign in NC with Joe Biden volunteers

MILWAUKEE, WI – AUGUST 19: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, actress and activist Kerry Washington addresses the virtual convention on August 19, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. — Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha will be advocating for early voting in Durham, WTVD reports.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Durham on Sunday.

The State Board of Elections reported North Carolina has already topped one-million votes in the general election.

Around 470,000 people cast their ballots in the first two days that voting early in-person was an option.

Over 570,000 ballots were cast by mail-in absentee.

Washington and Asomugha will participate in a voter mobilization event around 1 p.m. and kickoff with Biden/Harris volunteers around 2 p.m.

They will then be involved with a Sister Circle meets Shop Talks event in Durham around 2:15 p.m.

Washington was the star ABC’s “Scandal” from 2012 to 2018 and appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” in 2012.