Kernersville Virtual Choir Project brings 190 voices together for incredible virtual performance

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — While people may not be able to gather amid the pandemic, that didn’t stop the Kernersville Virtual Choir Project from creating an incredible collaborative work of art.

The Kernersville Virtual Choir Project brings together 190 voices for an incredible community vocal performance of a song written by a local composer.

“We Rise” was written by Kernersville-based composer Adam Mitchell, the music teacher at Cash Elementary School.

Cash Elementary Cougar Chorus, Piney Grove Chorus, Sedge Garden Elementary School Chorus, Glenn High School Choral Department, East Forsyth High School Choral Department and the Heart of the Triad Choral Society together performed the vocals. Singers range in ages from 9 to 80 years old.

“This project took over 600 hours to write, arrange, learn, record, mix, master, and produce,” said Mitchell. “Each singer learned and rehearsed the song during virtual rehearsals with their director. They then recorded audio and video on their own. After all of the recordings were complete, I compiled, mixed, and mastered the audio before sending on to the video production team to complete the video.”

The song is available for download and streaming with proceeds going to support the participating choirs.

Check out “We Rise” on Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, iTunes, Spotify and YouTube Music.

Anyone interested in performing the song can purchase the score on JWPepper.com.