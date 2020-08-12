Kernersville teacher introduces himself using rap, rock, country, pop in musical virtual open house video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — He’s Mr. Mitchell and he’s here to say: here’s a great video to make your day!

This won’t be your typical school year, so one Triad teacher found a not-so-typical way to introduce himself to parents and students.

Adam Mitchell, a music teacher at Cash Elementary School in Kernersville, performed his introduction in a medley of musical styles.

“Well, I grew up on the coast in Wilmington, N.C., ’til I left to go to college up at UNC,” Mitchell said in the country-style portion of his song.

He also included rap, rock and pop — before putting down the guitar and offering a frank discussion of what kids can expect from his classes.

He says he used this musical introduction to make a point.

“I did that for a couple of reasons,” Mitchell said in the video. “One, I thought it would be fun, and, two, I think it’s really important for kids and for adults to experience as many different styles of music as possible so you can figure out what you like, what you might want to share with other people, what other people like and be well-rounded musicians.”