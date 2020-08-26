Kernersville reminds residents to follow the trash rules

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Blue, green, gray or brown, the color codes for your trash and recycling carts can get a little confusing. So as the Town of Kernersville’s public services truck winds through a neighborhood, the popular green yard waste carts filled with things like grass clippings and small branches are getting extra attention.

“It’s a good deal for citizens,” said Solid Waste Superintendent Brad Beeson. “It’s a good way to get rid of your yard waste, it’s a good perk.”

So far this year, the overall trash volume has increased by 20%. That could be a reason why a convenient perk is now showing some signs of stress.

“It’s possibly an overload of trash,” said Beeson. “They don’t have enough room in their trash carts so that overflow of trash ends up in the yard waste carts which we don’t like to see.”

Also as Kernersville grows, new homeowners might not be familiar with the town’s color codes. Truck operators try to do their part to keep trash and yard waste separate. As the mechanical arm on their truck picks up and empties the green yard waste cart, they can watch a video screen to see what falls out of the cart and into the truck. Sometimes they can remove unwanted debris. But as Solid Waste Superintendent Greg Ray explains, most of the time operators can’t remove the trash.

“When they pick the cans up, they don’t see it until it falls into the hopper and they are not allowed to get inside of the hopper,” Ray said.

Now the Public Services Department is hoping residents will stick with a new plan. This week workers will put large, bright yellow stickers on all of the green yard waste carts. The sign will serve as a reminder that trash doesn’t go into the yard waste carts. Ray explains that the landfill and state regulations require grass clippings and small branches to be separated from household trash. If the rules can’t be observed, then penalties might follow.

“That’s the thing these stickers will help prevent. We don’t want to go back to the citizen and say we can’t service this cart for a few weeks because it had a lot of contaminates in it the last two cycles,” said Ray.

So before you fill the green cart, read the yellow sticker.

The Town of Kernersville also has the Kernersville Collects app that reminds people of what can go into the carts and pick-up dates.