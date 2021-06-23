Kernersville Proud Boy remains in federal custody

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont man is remaining in federal custody.

Charles Donohoe, 33, is from Kernersville. He’s facing charges including conspiracy, destruction of government property, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds. All of these charges are in connection to the January 6 riot at the Capitol building.

Prosecutors day that Donohoe is the president of the local Proud Boys chapter. They also say that he had specific involvement in the planning of the attack on the capitol.

His next hearing is on July 15.