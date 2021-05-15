Kernersville police searching for suspect after armed robbery of sweepstakes

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Kernersville are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an armed robbery on Saturday.

Officers with the Kernersville Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at the Union Cross Adult Arcade Sweepstakes.

Police say a suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash while threatening the people inside with a gun.

The suspect was described as a male with a slim build.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.