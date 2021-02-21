Kernersville Police Officer shot in the line of duty

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville Police officer was shot while in the line of duty Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The officer was shot on Sunday at approximately 3:30 a.m. The officer is currently in stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

The Kernersville Police Department is searching for the person responsible for this

crime. The description is a Black male, approximately 40 years old, 185 to 200 lbs. last

seen wearing a black toboggan, black jacket, and black pants.



This investigation is ongoing; anyone with information about this investigation is asked

to contact the Kernersville Police Department.