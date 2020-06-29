Kernersville police looking for 2 suspects after shots fired at home

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are looking for two suspects after shots were fired at a home on Monday, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.
Around 1:50 PM, officers with the KPD responded to the Trent Street when they were told about shots being fired.
It was later determined that a vehicle drove past a home and fired several shots. No one was injured.
The KPD is searching for a white four door Mercedes-Benz with a black moon roof.
At least two males were in the car at the time of the shooting.
The driver was wearing a grey or dark colored shirt, black pants with a white stripe down the side and white shoes.
The passenger was wearing a white shirt, shorts and white shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kernersville Police Department.