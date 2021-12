KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in Kernersville and police are still investigating.

Kernersville police were called to an area hospital in regards to a woman who had been shot.

The victim said that she had been shot around the 200 block of Friar Woods Court. She was treated for her injury and released on Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Kernersville Police Department at (336) 996-3177.