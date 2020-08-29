Kernersville police arrest suspect accused of trying to steal vehicle, search for 2nd suspect

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police arrested a suspect in connection to an attempted robbery on Friday, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release.

Around 10:09 p.m., officers with the KPD responded to an attempted robbery in the 1400 block of NC 66.

When they arrived, officers learned that the victim was in the parking lot of a convenience store when two male suspects tried to take the victim’s vehicle.

Officers in the area found one of the suspects and arrested him without incident.

No injuries were reported.

The Kernersville Police Department asks anyone with information about this incident to contact them.