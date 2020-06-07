Kernersville man has life-threatening injuries after motorcycle crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Kernersville man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Saturday in Greensboro, according to a news release.

At about 4:15 p.m. Greensboro Police responded to a crash on West Market Street near Marshall Smith Road.

William Wiseman, 62, of Kernersville was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle west on West Market Street when he collided with a 2019 Freightliner Tractor Trailer.

Wiseman sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.