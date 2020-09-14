Kernersville man accused of sexually abusing girl over 4 years

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man faces charged after allegedly sexually abusing a teenage girl for four years, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

In August 2019, deputies learned that a 15-year-old girl was a victim of a sex offense.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was not ready to speak of what had happened to her as often happens in this type of case.

In early July 2020, the victim went to the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center and revealed about four years of sexual abuse.

On Friday, detectives arrested Joshua Brian Haralson, 39, of Kernersville. He was charged with two counts of statutory sex offense and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.