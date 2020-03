Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A state budget recently passed in the Kentucky statehouse includes a proposal to keep Daylight Savings time all year, WLEX reports.

Kentucky would not fall back during the Autumn months. according to the 33rd item in the general provision section of the bill.

The bill will progress to the senate after being passed in the House 86-10.

Clocks will move forward one hour when Daylight Savings time begins Sunday at 2 a.m.