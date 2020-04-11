Kentucky police told to record license plates of people who attend Easter church services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Law enforcement officials in Louisville, Kentucky were told by the mayor to record the license plates of vehicles that belong to people attending church services on Easter, WAVE reports.

“In order to save lives, we must not gather in churches, drive through services, family gatherings, social gatherings this weekend,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

He added that police will give out information detailing the health risk of gathering if there are in-person gatherings.

Louisville Metro Public Health Director Dr. Sarah Moyer said that having the information recorded would help health officials if someone did test positive for COVID-19.

“If we have a case, then we have a list of names of who needs to quarantine and isolate,” Moyer said. “It’ll just make our investigation go quicker as well.”

Fischer urged people in Louisville to not attend any Easter services in person and to stay home instead.

“If we allowed this in Louisville, we’d have hundreds of people driving around the city on Sunday, and, boy, the virus would just love that,” Fischer said.