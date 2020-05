Ken Osmond, who famously played Eddie Haskell on the 1950s show “Leave It To Beaver,” has died at the age of 76, according to TMZ.

Osmond reportedly died surrounded by loved ones at his Los Angeles home on Monday.

The actor first entered the field at the age of 9 before getting cast as Eddie in 1957.

Eddie was initially planned as a guest appearance before the character captured hearts and stayed for six seasons.