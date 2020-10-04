Kansas City police arrest of pregnant woman criticized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Video of a Kansas City police officer kneeling on the back of a pregnant Black woman while arresting her have led to calls for the officer involved to be fired and reignited demands that the police chief resign.

Civil rights groups and the police tell different versions of what happened Wednesday night when the woman was arrested.

Police say she interfered while they were trying to arrest a man and while they were trying to handcuff her.

The woman’s attorney, Stacy Shaw, and others ridiculed that story Friday and said the arrest was another example of the police department’s abuse of Black citizens in Kansas City.