Kamala Harris visits Shaw University during campaign stop in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrived at Shaw University Monday afternoon during her campaign visit to Raleigh, Joe Biden’s campaign said.

Harris arrived at RDU International Airport just before 1 p.m. ahead of her 2:15 p.m. remarks on the Supreme Court vacancy and healthcare.

Her comments will be live streamed on the Biden/Harris campaign site.

Just after 1 p.m., Harris arrived at Shaw with her staff and Secret Service agents.

Around 4:30 p.m. Harris will have a “Sister to Sister meets Shop Talk” roundtable in Raleigh.

CBS 17 will update this story as Harris’ visit progresses. Details on her campaign stop in Raleigh have been scant since it was announced Friday.

Her visit comes as Joe Biden campaigned in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Lara Trump, who is from North Carolina and is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric, is expected to visit Raleigh to campaign on Monday and Tuesday as well.

President Donald Trump spoke about health care in Charlotte on Thursday.