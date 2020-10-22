Kamala Harris says she believes Trump is a racist, calls on Democratic voters to mobilize at Charlotte event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Senator Kamala Harris spoke passionately to voters at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, encouraging them to mobilize and vote.

“We’re going to tell them about how we stood up and we fought for our country because we love our country and we are better than this. We will tell them we elected Joe Biden the president of the United States,” Harris said.

Many people stood along the fence at the field, watching as Senator Harris took a strong stance against the president and encouraged voters to cast their ballot.

“Let’s not forget that the president of the United States at that last debate stood on a stage in front of 70 million Americans and openly encouraged the suppression of the vote. Let’s not forget that.”

She says the country is facing four crises at once: Public health, the economy, global warming and racial injustice and even called out the president on that front.

“Do you think he’s a racist? Yes, yes, I do. There’s a pattern here because I don’t say that lightly.”

Only 190 people were allowed in because of COVID. Many people stood along the fence hoping to hear the senator’s message.

“And then you have over here seven percent allowed. I think that’s true leadership and it shows the true leadership and care for human life that the Democratic Party has.”

Many attendees were glad to see that the number allowed in was limited and social distancing practices were followed.

“This is great tonight. They kept it to a limited number, they spaced everyone out, you felt safe, secure and appreciated and it felt great to be one of the few.”

People told FOX 46 what they took away from the event.

“Bringing the country together. She has a plan,”

“She’s focused on hope. She’s focused on protecting the people that make up the majority of this country.”

With only 13 days left until the election Senator Harris said tonight there is no time to waste. Go out and vote.

“I think it’s important for us to not only mobilize the vote, but to say that for people of good will everywhere, no matter what you look like or where you come from, that we’ve got to change the course of our history and the course of where we’re headed right now.”

