ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Warmer weather means a popular attraction at the North Carolina Zoo can reopen.

Guests can once again walk through the Kaleidoscope Butterfly Garden and see species from all over the world including butterflies from Asian, South America and even Africa later this summer.

The butterflies are shipped to the zoo in their chrysalis stage. They are put in a glass case so guests can watch them emerge and learn about their different stages of life.

Shannon Smith shows us in this week’s Zoo Filez.