K-9 missing after escaping from handler’s home in SC

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff’s office is trying to find a K-9 that went missing.

At 8:16 p.m. Monday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Rudy, a K-9 with the office, escaped from his handler’s home on Devenger Road. It happened just a few hours before the announcement was made.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t know how the German Shepherd escaped.

A follow-up announcement at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday said they were still searching for the dog.

Anyone who sees Rudy is asked to call 911.