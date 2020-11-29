Juveniles assault 2 victims at Hanes Mall, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Juveniles assaulted two victims at Hanes Mall on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 6:37 p.m., officers responded to 100 Hanes Mall to help off duty officers on a reported fight in progress involving a group of juveniles in the parking lot in front of TGIF.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 34-year-old Greensboro woman and a 41-year-old Greensboro man were at the mall picking their daughter up when a fight broke out between them and several juveniles in the parking lot near TGIF.

The juvenile suspects assaulted the two victims and took one of the victim’s purse during the assault, police say.

No one was seriously injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.