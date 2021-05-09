Juvenile, Winston-Salem woman in hospital after crash involving car stolen out of Greensboro, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday involving a car stolen out of Greensboro, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officer responded to a reported crash with injuries at the intersection of University Parkway and West Fourteenth Street.

When they arrived, officer discovered two vehicles had crashed.

It was determined that a burgundy 2012 Nissan Altima Sedan, that was stolen out of Greensboro, was originally going north on University Parkway while a black 2013 BMW X5 SUV was going south on University Parkway.

When the Altima got to the intersection of University Parkway and West Fourteenth Street, the juvenile driver started making a U-turn at the intersection.

While the Altima was making the U-turn, the driver failed to yield right of way to the BMW, and the two vehicles crashed.

The juvenile passenger in the Altima and a 55-year-old Winston-Salem woman in the BMW were both taken to a local hospital by Forsyth County EMS.

The passenger in the Altima suffered serious injuries but is listed as stable at this time.

Juvenile Justice was contacted in reference to the crash, and petitions are being sought on the driver of the Altima.

