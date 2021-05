BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are on scene after a shooting in Burlington.

Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to the 1500 block of South Mebane Street.

Burlington Police are on scene of a reported shooting at the Parkside apartments on S Mebane Road. We’re told one person was injured and was taken to the hospital @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/vau51hs7y3 — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) May 5, 2021

Police say a 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital.

Several people were in the house at the time of the shooting, including children.

A neighbor told us she was home and heard what sounded like a car crash.

This is a developing story.