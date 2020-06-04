Juvenile suspect in custody after child shot during fight at Winston-Salem park, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile suspect was arrested after a child was shot during a fight at Blum-Blanding Park, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 5:20 p.m, officers responded to a reported shooting at Blum-Blanding Park at 2401 Ivy Avenue.

At the scene, police found a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers say the wound does not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local medical facility.

Investigators determined the child went to Blum-Blanding Park to fight another child.

Police believe the other child shot the victim during the fight.

Officers found the other child and took him into custody. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was moved into the custody of a juvenile detention facility.

Police also found and seized the firearm used.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.