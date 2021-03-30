Juvenile stabbed during fight, taken to hospital in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was stabbed and taken to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to 2948 N. Glenn Ave. at 4:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem police said two juveniles were involved in a fight with two other juveniles, which stemmed from a neighborhood dispute earlier in the day.

During the fight, one juvenile stabbed another in the arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Charges are being sought against two of the juveniles involved.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.