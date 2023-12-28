NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island confirmed that a juvenile sperm whale was euthanized on an Outer Banks Beach.

The Outer Banks Marine Mammal Stranding Network (MMSN) responded to the stranded juvenile sperm whale on the beach near Jennette’s Pier Wednesday.

Juvenile sperm whale stranded near Jennette’s Pier (Courtesy: NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island)

The whale was in the swash zone, which forms the land-ocean boundary, it is not safe for humans to work with. This also means that people are urged to not enter the water at all during this time.

According to the MMSN, these single marine mammal strandings are an indication of the animal’s rapidly declining health.

Additionally, the MMSN says rehabilitation for many large species is difficult or impossible and humane euthanasia is often the best course of action.

The Marine Mammal team will be on-site Thursday to perform a necropsy (or animal autopsy) to try to determine a cause for the stranding.

There will be an update once the tissue comes back from the lab.