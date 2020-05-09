Juvenile shot, taken to hospital in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was shot in Winston-Salem Saturday and taken to a hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at 2737 Piedmont Circle around 9:43 a.m.

Officers found the juvenile male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.

He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This incident does not appear to be random as it appears that the involved parties know each other, police say.

The WSPD requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.