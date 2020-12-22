Juvenile shot multiple times on Bretton Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was shot multiple times in Winston-Salem early Tuesday morning, according to a news release.
The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a shooting at 1226 Bretton Street.
Officers located the victim, a juvenile, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that the victim was inside 1226 Bretton Street when gunfire was heard outside the residence. The victim then realized that they had been struck three times by the gunfire.
The victim is currently being treated at a local hospital. The victim’s injuries are considered serious and they are currently in stable condition. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.