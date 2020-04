WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was shot and injured in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to Winston-Salem police.

The juvenile has a non-life-threatening injury.

Winston-Salem police said the juvenile has not been clear about what happened.

The juvenile has given police a broad range of places where the shooting happened and they haven’t found any shell casings.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.