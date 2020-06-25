Juvenile shot in the hand in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was shot in the hand in Winston-Salem on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Kilkare Avenue at 5:20 p.m.

Officers found evidence that a shooting had happened but the victim had already been taken to the hospital.

The juvenile victim told police they were shot in the left hand while in the driveway of their home.

The victim was unable to provide any suspect information and no witnesses to the incident could be located.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.