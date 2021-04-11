Juvenile shot in leg when bullets were fired into Winston-Salem home, 18-year-old left with minor injury, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in the leg when bullets were fired into a home in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 11:15 p.m., officers responded to Edgeware Road when they were told about guns being fired into a home.

Officers arrived on scene and found two juveniles and an 18-year-old in the home.

The three victims were inside the home when multiple bullets were fired into it, police say.

One juvenile was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening.

The 18-year-old was cut on the leg by broken glass during the shooting.

No suspect information has been provided or gathered at this time, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.