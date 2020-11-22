Juvenile shot in face at Hanes Mall, police say; mall is still open

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting at Hanes Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Two groups of juveniles were gathered in the parking lot of the mall around 4:25 p.m. when a shot was fired.

The victim was hit in the face and has non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The shooting reportedly happened in the H&M and Forever 21 area, but no evidence has been found there at this point

No arrests have been made.

Hanes Mall is still open.

The investigation is ongoing.