Juvenile shot at basketball court in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 5:58 p.m., officers investigated a shooting at 1501 Mt. Zion Place.

The juvenile victim and several witnesses said a small vehicle drove up to the basketball courts at Rupert Bell Park.

The vehicle stopped and fired several shots in the direction of the basketball courts then sped off.

The victim was hit in the lower leg and taken to a local hospital. The victim’s injuries appear non-life threatening at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.