Juvenile injured in shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 5:55 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting.

A juvenile victim was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Police said the shooting happened at the Northside Shopping Center on Patterson Avenue.

The victim was sitting in a car when another car drove by and fired shots at it.

The victim was driven to the hospital by someone else in the car they were sitting in.

Winston-Salem police said the victim is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.