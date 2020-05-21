Juvenile injured in shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.
At 5:55 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting.
A juvenile victim was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Police said the shooting happened at the Northside Shopping Center on Patterson Avenue.
The victim was sitting in a car when another car drove by and fired shots at it.
The victim was driven to the hospital by someone else in the car they were sitting in.
Winston-Salem police said the victim is in stable condition.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.