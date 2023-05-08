ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was hit in Ashboro by a woman driving a police vehicle and taken to the hospital on Saturday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 7:11 p.m., troopers responded when they were told about a crash on East Salisbury Street near Elm Street in Asheboro.

A 27-year-old Asheboro woman was going west on East Salisbury Street in a 2016 Dodge Charger police vehicle owned by the city of Asheboro.

An 11-year-old pedestrian was walking north across East Salisbury Street. The 27-year-old was unable to avoid the juvenile and hit her in the road, the release says.

The juvenile had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Asheboro. The Asheboro woman was not injured in the crash.

Speed is not believed to be a contributing factor in the investigation.

East Salisbury Street near Elm Street was closed for around one hour during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 8:04 p.m.