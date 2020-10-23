Juvenile charged with burglary, assault in connection to series of crimes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a series of crimes, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The video in this story reports on previous incidents tied to the same suspect.

Winston-Salem police said they have charged a 16-year-old juvenile following multiple reports of attempted break-ins, a break-in and an assault.

The juvenile is currently charged with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Winston-Salem police said additional charges are anticipated.

On Wednesday at 10:11 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 2500 block of Salem Court.

The adult female victim told officers that a male broke into her apartment through a window and threatened her with a knife.

Police said the suspect then attacked the woman with a sexual motive.

The woman was able to get the knife away from the suspect and the suspect eventually ran from the apartment.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Detectives believe this is the same suspect tied to reports of creeping and attempted break-ins at an apartment complex on Winston Court.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.