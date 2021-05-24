Juvenile charged in connection with kidnapping of 5-month-old in Greensboro, shooting death of man in Winston-Salem over weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 15-year-old juvenile was charged on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of a 5-month-old in Greensboro and the shooting death of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At about 9:22 p.m. on Friday, a mom with two children stopped at the Marathon gas station at 2435 Randleman Road to get directions.

She brought her 3-year-old with her inside the gas station and left her 5-month-old daughter, Nora Starr Grant, in her black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with it running, Greensboro police said.

During that time, someone jumped in the car and took off.

An Amber Alert was issued for Nora, and both the child and the car were found hours later in Winston-Salem.

Nora was found on Highland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. by a person who called the Winston-Salem Police Department, and the car was found on 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting at 880 E. Twelfth Street at the On Your Way Mart.

When they arrived, officers found 35-year-old Donald Bernard Lowery Jr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and began CPR.

Forsyth County Emergency Services Personnel responded, continued life saving measures and took Lowery to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He died as a result of his injury.

Investigators say Lowery arrived at 880 E. Twelfth Street to shop and while still sitting in his car, two males approached him.

At some point, one of the males fired several rounds at Lowery, hitting him. The two males fled the scene on foot.

During the investigation, two juveniles were arrested and charged in connection with Lowery’s death.

Investigators determined that the victim and one of the juveniles knew each other, and that this was not a random crime. Detectives have charged one juvenile with murder.

The second involved juvenile was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and first-degree kidnapping.

The kidnapping charge stemmed from an investigation that started in Greensboro on Friday when Nora was kidnapped.

In addition to the kidnapping charges obtained in Winston-Salem on the second juvenile, detectives with the Greensboro Police Department will pursue additional criminal charges.

Investigators have found no evidence to indicate that the death of Lowery and the kidnapping are connected.

The only thing they have in common is the same juvenile is involved in both crimes.