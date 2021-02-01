Juvenile arrested in Greensboro in connection to death of 15-year-old

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of a 15-year-old in Greensboro on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Police began a homicide investigation on Sunday and identified Dytwan Zontae Gatling, of Charlotte, as the victim.

Police initially began an aggravated assault investigation at 1:39 p.m. on the 1000 block of Fir Place.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.