Juvenile arrested after killing woman, injuring man in shooting on Piedmont Circle in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is accused of killing a woman and injuring a man in a shooting on Piedmont Circle, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 5:34 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle.

At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Latasha Monique Finney on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS responded and pronounced Finney dead at the scene.

A second victim, 33-year-old Steven Tyrone Seward Jr., was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. He has since been treated and released.

Officers believe that the shooter was a juvenile who knew Finney.

He was arrested and taken to a secure juvenile facility with no bond.

Police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.