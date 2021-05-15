Juvenile arrested after chase in stolen car, crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A 13-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday night after a chase with police in a stolen car that ended with a crash, according to the High Point Police Department.

A 2008 Nissan Altima was reported stolen out of Greensboro and found later by an officer with the HPPD on East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

The officer then pursued the car, which was found less than a minute later in a wooded area after a crash.

Three male suspects were seen running away from the car. A perimeter was set up for a K9 track, and a 13-year-old male suspect was later found and arrested.

He was taken to the juvenile detention in Greensboro.

His exact charges are unknown at this time, and the identity of the other people in the car is still being investigated.

The juvenile taken into custody is believed to be the driver of the car.