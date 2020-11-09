Juvenile accused of assaulting officer in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Five juveniles were arrested on Sunday and one is accused of assaulted an officer,according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 1:06 a.m., officers responded when they were told about a house being broken in to. It was reported to communications that several juveniles were attempting to enter a vacant house.

When officers arrived, they found five juveniles walking in the street close to the vacant house.

Two of the juveniles were detained.

In the course of the detention, one juvenile resisted and another assaulted the investigating officer, the release says.

All juveniles in this case were taken to the police department to be interviewed and were released to their parents and/or guardians.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is aware that there is a cell phone video of a portion of this incident.

This incident is being reviewed by the department’s professional standards division.

Anyone having any additional video or information about this incident is asked to contact the Department’s Professional Standards Division at (336) 773-7765.

