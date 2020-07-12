Justin Timberlake calls for bust of Confederate general at Tennessee state capitol to be removed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Popular musician Justin Timberlake is echoing calls across the US for Confederate monuments to be removed.

In retweet of an ACLU post, Timberlake, a Tennessee native, showed support for taking down the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust in the Tennessee Capitol.

Forrest was a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

“When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself,” Timberlake said. “Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefited from racism. Plain and simple. If we plan to move forward, these confederate monuments must come down.”

Recent protests for racial equality in Tennessee have reignited a debate that’s been going on for years over whether the bust of Forrest should remain at the Tennessee State Capitol.

