’Just keep pressing forward’: Girl partially paralyzed after brain bleed getting ready to go home

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — An 11-year-old girl who was partially paralyzed after a brain bleed has made progress and is preparing to go home, WXIX reports.

Emma Palmer was at a swim practice in January when she collapsed at a YMCA.

“It was quite a shock. We had no clue. There was no previous indication that something like this was going to happen,” Andy Palmer, Emma’s father, said. ”Her body wasn’t working right, and that’s when they knew something was wrong.”

Doctors told Emma’s family that a brain bleed left half of her body paralyzed. Her father says the cause of Emma’s brain bleed is still unknown.

She spent weeks in a medically induced coma and has had several brain surgeries so far.

Andy says that his daughter stayed strong throughout the entire ordeal, which has inspired her parents to focus on the good things around them instead of the bad.

“She has been so strong through all this. Even before she was aware, we could see her just fighting,” Andy said.

Over $40,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page that was set up for Emma.

She is now walking and talking again as she gets ready to go home on May 13. The first thing Emma says she’s going to do when she gets home is give her siblings hugs.

She offered this advice to everyone else who may be struggling right now: “Just keep pressing forward.”