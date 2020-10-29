‘Just bring it back like you took it’: Davidson County woman hopes for return of beloved camper that was stolen

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Her camper is a second home on wheels to Cynthia Ritter.

“We take all of the grandkids and go to different places and camp,” Ritter said. “They love the bunkhouse in the back and we had a special ladder made to fit that bunkhouse so they can go up and down to the top bunk and stuff.”

It’s been a safe place to entertain the kids during the pandemic.

“We will pull the camper down to the house and they would act like they were camping so their friends would spend the night in the camper,” Ritter said.

Ritter and her husband lived in the camper after Hurricane Michael damaged their home. The insurance company wanted to declare it a total loss after spending $3,600 refurbishing it themselves. Now that camper is missing from the lot where it was last parked Thursday

“I actually came to check the mail and spoke with the mailman and looked up and said, ‘Oh, no! someone has stolen my camper,'” Ritter said.

Ritter doesn’t care what it takes or how much time is needed to find the 32-foot camper, she just wants it back.

“Just bring it back like you took it,” Ritter said.

There are no leads yet in the investigation. If you know any information, you can contact the Lexington Crime Stoppers hotline at (336) 243-2400.