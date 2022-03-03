Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by prosecution as he discusses his position during the attempted execution of a search warrant in Louisville, Kentucky, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended in Breonna Taylor’s death.

The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison, 45, not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that ripped into a neighboring apartment.

Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, punishable by one to five years in prison, for firing shots during the raid that went through a sliding-glass side door and a window of Taylor’s apartment and into a unit next door where a couple and small child lived.

Hankison testified during the trial that he saw a muzzle flash from Taylor’s darkened hallway after police burst through the door and thought officers were under heavy fire, so he quickly wheeled around a corner and sprayed 10 bullets, hoping to end the threat.

Taylor’s name, along with George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery — Black men who died in encounters with police and white pursuers — became rallying cries during racial justice protests seen around the world in 2020.

The jury of 10 men and five women was selected after several days of questioning from a pool expanded to about 250 people. Before deliberations, the jury was reduced to eight men and four women after three alternates were dismissed. The judge declined to release details about their race or ethnicity.