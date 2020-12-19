Jupiter, Saturn set to align for first time in almost 800 years; some stargazers call it the ‘Christmas Star’

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Dr. Brad Barlow spends his days studying the physical nature of our planets.

“You can use your naked eye and go outside and see these planets,” said Dr. Brad Barlow, an astrophysicist at High Point University.

He’s excited to see two of our largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn align in the night sky.

“They rarely get this close together. In fact, they haven’t been this close together and visible since the year 1226,” Barlow said.

As the planets creep closer, they will shine brighter, creating an image some stargazers see as a “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem.”

“That’s actually Jupiter, which is incredibly bright, but the fact that they take place during the holiday season this year in particular, I think it’s something people really appreciate,” Barlow said.

Whether you’re looking through a large telescope or using the naked eye, you will witness this historic moment if you look to the sky on Monday around 5 p.m.

“The pandemic has changed things in different ways, so it’s fun and relaxing to have something in the sky everyone can be joyous about that brings people together,” Barlow said.

Both planets won’t be this close again until 2080.