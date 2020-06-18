Judge to weigh arguments on fate of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge in Richmond is expected to hear arguments over whether to extend a temporary prohibition on the removal of a prominent, historic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A circuit court judge issued a 10-day injunction June 8 prohibiting Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from taking down the bronze equestrian statue.

It sits on Monument Avenue, a prestigious residential boulevard in the former capital of the Confederacy.

Northam announced the statue would be removed following protests over the death of George Floyd.

A lawsuit seeking to stop such a move was filed by a descendant of donors involved in transferring the statue to the state over a century ago.