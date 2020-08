Judge releases pregnant woman from NC jail with virus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge in North Carolina has released an inmate who is eight months pregnant from a jail that has seen dozens of coronavirus cases.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the woman’s lawyer had asked U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler to release her because of an outbreak in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Brittany Cowick was among a group of federal inmates who asked the courts to reconsider their detention after four dozen Mecklenburg inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Cowick left the jail last week and is on house arrest at her mother’s home in Lenoir.

She still faces trial on drug charges that federal prosecutors say are connected a methamphetamine ring.